Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 5

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Social distancing to go smart amid virus outbreak

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the government seeks to follow up on its existing social distancing plan with a new ‘smart distancing’ initiative to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

- Iran’s ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ to compete at Munich festival

Iranian documentary ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’, by Reza Farahmand, is to attend the International Documentary Film Festival Munich in Germany.

- Dealing with contemporary crises requires int'l consensus: Iranian cleric

Director of Iran's seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi in a letter to Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, on Saturday described the spread of coronavirus as a calamity for the entire world, saying that countering contemporary crises requires international consensus, IRNA reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Year of Leap in Production

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a speech on state television for the Persian New Year, praised Iranians for their "dazzling” sacrifices in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

- Saudi-led coalition weaponizing coronavirus

Yemen’s Information Minister Dhaifullah Al-Shami from the Houthi Ansarullah movement has urged civilians not to use facemasks or any other medical equipment dropped from Saudi-coalition aircraft in recent days, saying they may be contaminated with the coronavirus, Almasirah, a Yemeni television channel has reported.

- Iran to play Hong Kong, Cambodia in October

Iran national football team will meet Hong Kong and Cambodia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in October.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- 580 kilometers of freeways to be inaugurated by Mar. 2021

About 580 kilometers of freeways will be inaugurated throughout Iran during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami announced on Saturday.

- Iran, Oman launch new container shipping line

Iran, and Oman launched a new container shipping line to transit cargoes between the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman, IRNA reported, quoting the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

- Playing in Olympics one of my main goals: Kazemi

Iran power forward Arsalan Kazemi says that playing in Olympics has been one of his main goals.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks climb 3.6%

Tehran stocks opened trade on a stronger note Saturday with the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, gaining unprecedented 19,940 points.

- Iran to enforce smart distancing as new coronavirus cases fall

Iran on Saturday reported its lowest single-day rise in new coronavirus cases since March 27, as President Hassan Rouhani unveiled a Smart Distancing Initiative to contain the contagion while considering economic factors.

- Non-oil foreign trade at $85b in fiscal 2019-20

Iran’s non-oil foreign trade stood at $85 billion in the fiscal 2019-20, of which exports accounted for $41.3 billion and imports for $43.7 billion, Mehdi Mirashrafi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, said.

