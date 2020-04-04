Two Koreas' Unification Committee urges lifting sanctions against Iran, N. Korea, Iraq

The South Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration made the appeal in a statement on Friday, urging them not only to grant exemptions to specific supplies but to lift sanctions, Yonhap reported.

"Sanctioned countries, including North Korea, Iran and Iraq are struggling with lack of supplies due to powerful sanctions imposed by the US and UN amid increasing pressure on countries around the world to prevent the coronavirus," it said.

The organization also urged the South Korean government to step up efforts for inter-Korean cooperation and to help suspend sanctions against North Korea.

The June 15 declaration refers to the agreement made by the two Koreas at their first-ever summit in 2000.

