In its latest updates, United World Wrestling (UWW) ranked Iran’s Delkhani as the third world wrestler of the 63-kg weight category.

Delkhani will compete in the Iranian national team this year in the 60-kg weight category to book a ticket for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Delkhani won the gold medals of U-21 World and Asian championships in 2019.

