26k book downloaded free during stay-home days of coronavirus

Taking into consideration the fact that the Iranian people have to stay home for a long time because of the coronavirus outbreak and the social distancing plan, the Municipality of Tehran, in cooperation with two internet businesses, has provided audiobooks and ebooks for teenagers and children since mid-March.

So far 26,000 books have been downloaded from the applications and the websites of vavbook and taghche with inserting the code “shahrdari-tehran”.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that a total number of 55,743 people have been infected with the coronavirus, out of whom 3,452 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

