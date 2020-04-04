Official: 336 foreign tourists under control in Qom

Bijan Soleiman-Pour hailed measures taken by the Qom governorate with regard to implementing the social distancing plan and fighting COVID19.

He said with coordination by Iranian Foreign Ministry and diplomatic mission, all these measures have been taken for free.

He added that from among 1,138 Indian nationals, 802 of them have returned to India in five stages and the 336 remaining ones are under control.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 19,736 people out of a total of 55,743 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,452 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish