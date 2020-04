Kianoush Jahanpour said the number of infected people with the potentially deadly virus in Iran reached 55,743.

Jahanpour said since Friday (yesterday), 2,560 new cases of coronavirus infections have been found and unfortunately 158 people have lost their lives.

Jahanpour also said that the doctors and paramedics are calling people to check on their health.

