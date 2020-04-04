Iran, EAEU have $1.5b trade in 5 months

Ruhollah Latifi said the trade between Iran and the EAEU was 1,489,232,265 dollars, from which 67% has been Iran’s import and 33% export.

Latifi said export to the EAEU zone has been 1,159,479 tons with a value of 489,931,955 dollars, and the import from the zone has been 2,958,128 tons with the value of 999,300,310 dollars.

He added the preferential export of Iran to the EAEU zone has been 123,960 tons with a value of 136,260,229 dollars. And the preferential import has been 2,381,859 tons with a value of 749,816,205 dollars.

The biggest export market of Iranian goods has been Russia with 481,668 tons with a value of 248,555,102 dollars, which has been about 50% of all the trade with the EAEU. Armenia and Kazakhstan stand second and third with 24.6% and 16%, he said.

He added that the biggest EAEU exporter to Iran has been Russian with 2,007,981 tons of goods with the value of 713,706,799 dollars, which forms 71.4 percent of EAEU export to Iran. Kazakhstan and Belarus stand second and third with 24.9% and 2.3%.

He added Iranian export to the EAEU members was mainly fresh apples, fresh and dried pistachios, liquefied natural gas, fresh kiwis, cucumbers and fermented cucumbers; and the main preferential-tariff goods exported to the zone has been kiwis, fresh pistachio, dried grapes, lettuce, cauliflower, and broccoli.

The main imported items from the EAEU zone have been barley, livestock corns, sunflower seed oil, meat, and newsprint.

