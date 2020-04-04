Rouhani: Smart social distancing plan to coninue

Rouhani urged all heads of ant-coronavirus committees to evaluate the impact of the social distancing plan.

He added that the health protocols should be designed in a way that it assures all layers of the society that they will enjoy high-level healthy conditions.

President Rouhani noted that the anti-coronavirus committee should make its decisions based on the results of studies done by the heads of various committees.

He reiterated that people should be aware of the fact that any decision made by the government is based on exact studies and consultations with experts.

Stressing the fact that the main economic damages of coronavirus are imposed on poor people in society, President Rouhani said, "We should preserve both people’s health and their economic conditions."

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

