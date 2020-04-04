Turkey opens way for 33 Iranian lorry drivers stranded in Europe due to border closure

Head of Iran Roads Maintenance and Transport Organization Abdolhashem Hassannia on separate phone calls thanked Iranian ambassadors in Turkey, Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria for their efforts to return the trucks home.

Hassannia said that hundreds of Iranian drivers were stuck in Europe and now have returned home or negotiations are still in progress for the rest of them.

He said that 19 Iranian trucks and their 20 drivers have entered Turkey via Bulgaria and are now being escorted toward the Iranian border by the Turkish police.

According to Mohammad Farazmand, Iran’s ambassador in Ankara, he held talks with Turkish authorities to let Iranian truck drivers come home from borders of Greece and also the drivers stuck in Ukrainian port or Odesa and Moldovan border.

Hosseinnia quoted Iranian ambassador to Greece saying that 13 tricks stranded in Italy for a long time are to be taken to Turkey by sea.

The ambassador added that there is one more truck that has recently reached Bulgaria and hoped that he would be provided with clearance as well to head for Iran.

