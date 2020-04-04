Iran, UNDP cooperate on Hamoon Wetland revival

Ali Arvahi, the director of a national plan for protecting Iranian wetlands, told IRNA correspondent on Saturday that the project is aimed at upgrading the management of natural resources for reviving the ecosystems of the wetlands and supporting alternative livelihoods for local communities of Hamoon Wetland.

He said that the goal of the project is to focus on protecting the wetland and upgrading the standards of livelihood of the local people as well.

The project will be implemented for a period of five years and will receive financial support from the European Union, Arvahi said.

The official said that the project will provide an opportunity to work closer with the neighboring country of Afghanistan to ensure the necessary water resources for the wetland and minimize the pressure on it.

The project is also supposed to focus on climate conditions and adapt local agriculture to the climate of the region as much as possible, he noted.

Hamoon Wetland, located in southeastern Iran, is shared between Iran and Afghanistan. It is Iran’s third biggest lake and the seventh biggest international wetland of the world.

