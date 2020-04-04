Iranian movie star says books will help overcome lockdown period effects

Reading plays a key role in entertaining as well as informing; the artist said adding books could be regarded as true friends of human beings.

During the self-isolating time, Iranians could make use of a number of books that they should have read, the star pointed out.

He also called for watching blockbusters particularly the movies are easy to obtain.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish