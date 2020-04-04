Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Iraq's Kata'ib warns US against any aggressive action

Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah group, which is part of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), warned US President Donald Trump about taking any hostile measures against the Iraqi nation and the country’s resistance groups.

- Russia welcomes progress in INSTEX mechanism

Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the progress made in using the INSTEX financial mechanism, saying the need for such a tool is felt more than ever before as Iran is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- Health minister: Iran’s virus situation to greatly change in coming days

Health minister Saeed Namaki said Iran’s international standing in regards to containing the coronavirus outbreak will “greatly change” in coming days.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Year of leap in production

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a speech on state television for the Persian New Year, praised Iranians for their "dazzling” sacrifices in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

- Saudi-led coalition weaponizing coronavirus

Yemen’s Information Minister Dhaifullah Al-Shami from the Houthi Ansarullah movement has urged civilians not to use facemasks or any other medical equipment dropped from Saudi-coalition aircraft in recent days, saying they may be contaminated with the coronavirus, Almasirah, a Yemeni television channel has reported.

- Iran to play Hong Kong, Cambodia in October

Iran national football team will meet Hong Kong and Cambodia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in October.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran strongly warns U.S. about military threats

Iran’s chief diplomat and top military commander on Thursday warned the United States against any act of military action, warning the U.S. will face the “most fierce response” if it makes the slightest move against Iran.

- IAEA to send RT-PCRs to Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, said on Thursday that the International Atomic Energy Agency will send two sets of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to Iran to help fight the coronavirus.

- Russia welcomes INSTEX progress

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has welcomed the progress made by the three European countries regarding the INSTEX financial mechanism.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Consumer inflation at 34.8%

The average goods and services Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending March 19, which marks the last day of the fiscal 2019-20, increased by 34.8% compared with the corresponding period of the year before, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.

- COVID-19 toll in Iran: Over 53,000 infections, 3,290 deaths

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 134 to 3,294 in the past 24 hours, while the number of confirmed cases surged over 53,000, with 4,035 in critical condition, a health official said.

- EU sells medical goods via INSTEX

European companies exported medical supplies to Iran as part of a mechanism set up to circumvent US sanctions.

