Croatian president: 'We will defeat coronavirus together'

Appreciating Parviz Esmaeili for expressing solidarity with the Croatian people especially after recent earthquake in Zagreb, saying, "I believe that if we stand together, we will be able to defeat coronavirus and prevent its spread."

"In this case, we will be able to help citizens to return to their normal life at the earliest," he said.

Parviz Esmaeili who is Iran's new ambassador to Croatia met with the country's president prior to Nowruz on March 17 to present his credentials to him.

During the meeting, President Zoran Milanovic said that the Iranian people are the victim of coronavirus and Croatia will stand alongside them.

He added that decisive stance of EU is supporting JCPOA.

Esmaeili, for his part, said that sanctions are political moves and setting them aside is a humanitarian duty.

