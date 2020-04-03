Envoy urges UN members to distance from US anti-Iran sanctions

In his letter to hundreds of Swiss political, economic, cultural, scientific and academic elites, Mohammad Reza Haji Karim Jabari said due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Iran like other countries is facing problems and losses.

Simultaneously, Iran is suffering from US’ economic and unilateral terrorism and its inhumane sanctions against Iranians especially those infected by COVID19, he added.

He noted that the US cruel sanctions have deprived Iranian government from having access to financial resources to supply drug and food.

Such measures have blocked Iran’s access to international banking system and financial operations, Iranian diplomat said adding that the US’ regime and its allies shamelessly take advantage of coronavirus to impose political pressures on Iran.

Jabari described US’ unilateral sanctions as blatant violation of the basic human rights including access to pharmaceutical services and the right to live.

He reiterated that all politicians are responsible for condemning such inhumane behavior.

He referred to resuming financial and trade interactions with Iran as part of UNSC Resolution 2231, and expressed hope for the Swiss government to stand by other nations, to deny US’ sanctions and to help infected people in Iran.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Friday that the number of people who lost their lives to coronavirus has amounted to 3,294 while 17,935 others survived the fatal infection.

Kianoush Jahanpour said the number infected people with the potentially deadly virus in Iran reached 53,183.

