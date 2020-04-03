Apr 3, 2020, 3:04 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,300 in Iran

Tehran, April 3, IRNA – The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Friday that the number of people who lost their lives to coronavirus has amounted to 3,294 while 17,935 others survived the fatal infection.

Kianoush Jahanpour said the number infected people with the potentially deadly virus in Iran reached 53,183.

Jahanpour said since Thursday 2,715 new cases of coronavirus infections have been found and unfortunately 134 people have lost their lives.

He added that 4035 patients are serious condition.

Jahanpour also said that the doctors and paramedics are indefatigably calling people to check on their health, adding if need be, people can call doctors at 4030 to receive advice on their conditions.

Jahanpour added about 69 million people have gone through the screening procedure for coronavirus.

