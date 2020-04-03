Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,300 in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour said the number infected people with the potentially deadly virus in Iran reached 53,183.

Jahanpour said since Thursday 2,715 new cases of coronavirus infections have been found and unfortunately 134 people have lost their lives.

He added that 4035 patients are serious condition.

Jahanpour also said that the doctors and paramedics are indefatigably calling people to check on their health, adding if need be, people can call doctors at 4030 to receive advice on their conditions.

Jahanpour added about 69 million people have gone through the screening procedure for coronavirus.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish