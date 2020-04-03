Iranian-Omani ports launch container line

Hamid Zadboom said in spite of problem resulted by coronavirus for Iran’s foreign trade, it could not stop Iran smart trade.

Simultaneous with the outbreak of coronavirus, Iran has monirored borders through embassies and attaché offices, he added.

Coronavirus has also created a special opportunity for developing exports especially for services, he noted.

Port Sultan Qaboos is the largest port in Muscat, Oman.

Bandar Abbas or Bandar-e ‘Abbās is a port city and capital of Hormozgān Province on the southern coast of Iran, on the Persian Gulf. The city occupies a strategic position on the narrow Strait of Hormuz, and it is the location of the main base of the Iranian Navy.

