Official: Iranians produce over 15 million anti-COVID19 face-masks

Modares Khiabani said based on Supreme Leader recommendations, the ministry has put on the agenda utilizing of the existing capacities in the country to facilitate and accelerate importing required items for the Health ministry.

The ministry could increase production of face-masks to 15,266,372 by activating production units.

The Iranian-made items include, N95 masks, three-layer, he said adding that 14,887,423 ones were distributed and the rest of them will be delivered to Food and Drug Administration of The Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stressing the increase in production of health items in Iran during the outbreak of coronavirus, Modares Khiabani said production of disinfectants also experienced 8 fold growth.

He went on to say that over 6 million liter alcohol has been produced domestically.

About 13,400,000 liters alcohol has been distributed in health and medical network, he added.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 16,711 people out of a total of 50,468 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,160 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

