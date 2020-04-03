Healthcare volunteers to help overcome coronavirus outbreak: Official

According to Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences on Friday, Zali noted that using district-centered capacities for screening and implementing environmental sanitation measures is important.

He stated that the volunteers should be encouraged to contribute more to the detailed services, identification, support and assistance needed in the neighborhoods, meaning that each neighborhood is assigned to a group to address all environmental concerns and health, medical, economic, social, and supportive needs of families.

Zali also announced the establishment of a district-based supervisory headquarters under Tehran's municipality, stressing the importance of rolling out a home-based health strategy to overcome the crisis, and highlighted the need to optimize the service provided by volunteers who visit the headquarters every day.

