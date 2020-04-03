Iranian nurse puts off wedding to help coronavirus patients

Maryam Moradi, daughter of a martyr, had arranged her marriage to take place on March 16, but with the outbreak of the coronavirus, she suggested to her fiancé that they should postpone the marriage to help the people in need of care, according to her fiancé.

He added everything was ready for a magnificent wedding, but they decided to postpone it until the potentially deadly virus in defeated.

Nurse Zamani has also decided to spend a part of her wedding money on buying masks for the people of her city.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 16,711 people out of a total of 50,468 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,160 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

