Iranian singer and his hectic performance on live concert

In line with measures taken by officials in charge of cultural and artistic activists to encourage people to stay home to cut off the Coronavirus transmission chain, the live concerts, authorized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's Department of Music, are currently running in the country with the last one having been performed in Milad Tower by popular singer Hamid Asgari and his band Wendnesday night.

The artist in his performance last night featured a selection of his best songs for an audience who chose to stay home to maintain their health and help break the Coronavirus transmission chain.

Online concerts by prominent singers and music bands of our country, some of which have been performed by artists with no specific governmental support, and others, organized by the Tehran Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's Department of Music since the beginning of the Nowruz eve, has been welcomed by the audience.

