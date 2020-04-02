US Illegal sanctions seriously hinder fighting coronavirus in Iran: Envoy

Referring to historic relations between the two countries, Masoumifar said that Iran and Sweden have always had constructive relations in the course of history and they also boast of good capacities for deepening and boosting ties, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

He called for joint efforts to remove obstacles in the way of developing bilateral ties.

Commenting on Iran's measures to contain coronavirus, he added that Iranian government needs access to financial resources both for preventing spread of the virus and compensating financial damage suffered by the low-income people.

Iranian ambassador referred to multilateralism and human rights which are among the main principles of the Swedish foreign policy, saying, "We expect Stockholm to speak in a louder voice for removing US anti-human and unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people."

Swedish foreign minister, for her part, hailed the two countries' historic relations and said Iran is among her country's main partners in West Asia and Stockholm has always been opposed to unilateral sanctions.

In cooperation with the other European states, Sweden is seeking to find ways for removing sanction-related obstacles in the way of trade relations with Iran, Linde said.

Referring to the first financial transactions made via INSTEX, she hoped that Swedish companies would move to normalize economic and commercial relations with Iran by using the mechanism.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed political and multilateral relations as well as mutual cooperation in easing tensions and crises in the region including Yemen war.

