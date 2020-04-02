IOC chief hails Iran's support for postponement of 2020 Olympic Games

As you know the postponement took place after holding various sessions with the Committee for Holding Games and the Japanese Government as part of efforts to ensure safety of the athletes, the letter said.

Naturally, you and the Iranian athletes have many questions in mind on rescheduling the event, he said, hoping that he would have an opportunity to reach a reasonable agreement with the Organizing Committee on the details.

Bach assured that all the questions will be answered in a short time.

According to him, now humanity sees itself in a dark tunnel that the Tokyo Olympics is promising enlightenment and bright days at the end of this dark tunnel.

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will open on July 23 next year, with the closing ceremony taking place on August 8.

This year's Olympics were due to begin on July 24 and run to August 9.

