OFID approves $500,000 aid to Iran for fighting COVID-19

According to the anti-coronavirus committee of the Iranian Ministry of Economy and Finance, OFID has given its donation to the World Health Organization for buying and distributing necessary hospital equipment for fighting coronavirus in Iran.

The OFID aid has been granted to Iran upon the readiness of deputy economy minister and head of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran for receiving development banks' aid.

Earlier, Iranian Economy Ministry in separate letters to development banks outlined the necessary and urgent items and expressed Iran’s readiness to receive cash and non-cash aid for fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian Economy Ministry has sent letters to the World Bank (WB), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

Referring to emergency aid plans allocated by development banks to countries for fighting coronavirus and with regard to their social-international responsibility and Iran’s membership in these bodies, the Iranian Economy Ministry said the mentioned organizations are expected to send urgent aid to West Asian states which are more affected by the coronavirus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 16,711 people out of a total of 50,468 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,160 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

