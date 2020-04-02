Chinese Mongolia Muslims send anti-COVID-19 aid to Iran

A number of Muslims in the Inner Mongolia in northern China have donated their gifts to the Iranian embassy in Beijing in order to fight the coronavirus. The gifts included 40,000 masks, 200 protective gowns, 300 pairs of glasses and 50 digital infrared thermometers, which were delivered to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China.

A representative of the Mongolia Muslims in China announced that they were supplying "100,000 more masks" for Iran. He said that the gifts were collected from a number of organizations of Muslims of Mongolia and demonstrate their friendship with the Iranian people.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh thanked the Mongolian Muslims for coming to the Iranian Embassy in Beijing and said, "We are happy that China has succeeded in the fight against Coronavirus."

