Envoy: No one fooled by disinformation

"The US administration’s Iran-bashing is limitless," Takht Ravanchi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“While the world focusses on cooperation to defeat #COVID-19—and calls on the US to lift its #economicterrorism— @SecPompeo disregards this and instead spreads disinformation: this time against Iranian diplomats. No one is fooled,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi derided US president for 'America First' slogan, saying that Trump led the US to the plight of the people, adding that trillions of dollars which have been spent for intervention in the Middle East would have been spent for the US public health infrastructure in a way not to see the misery of medics wearing trash bag and COVID-19 patients in despair.

Due to putting Iranians' health at risk through economic and medical terrorism, committing crimes against humanity and its weak performance in fighting coronavirus inside the United States, the American government has no place to comment on measures taken by Iran in fighting COVID19, he said.

While the US has the largest number of coronavirus patients and Americans are in a critical situation, the US diplomats' comments on Iran’s measures in fighting coronavirus are false and misinformation campaign of the anti-Iran lobbies.

Over the last few years, the US Administration has acknowledged spending at least $9 trillion to interfere in the internal affairs of the Middle East countries and to create insecurity and instability.

From spending for promoting terrorist groups like ISIS to the shameful ‘Deal of the Century’ which was born dead, $2 trillion has been spent during Trump’s term.

