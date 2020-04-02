Sattari: Three independent groups working to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Sattari wrote on his Instagram on Thursday that since the beginning of the crisis, knowledge-based companies, researchers and many startups have made 24/7 efforts for making items to fight coronavirus.

He referred to the production of masks, disinfectants, ventilators, ICU equipment, CT Scan and COVID-19 test kits.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 16,711 people out of a total of 50,468 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,160 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,875 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 124 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish