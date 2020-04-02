Iranian singer holds online concert for his fans

There is a crisis in our country these days called coronavirus. A virus that does not recognize young and old, male and female, and strong and weak. It seems invincible but has an Achilles heel called Staying at Home. And these days, most of the artistic and popular figures in society, along with the authorities, all say in one voice: To cut the transmission chain of the virus, the best and most effective way is to stay at home.

Hamed Hossein Zadegan, Director of Public Relations at the Avazi No art institute this morning told IRNA that Farzad Farrokh , according to the duty of every artist in these sensitive days to contribute in these coronavirus days, held a three-night concert in a privately-owned studio with no government support online which eventually had an audience of 2,700.

The concerts were organized by the institute, and the main purpose of the event was to empower people and the medical staff in the days of the fight against coronavirus, he said.

On the other hand, Farzad Farrokh says about these concerts that his band and he preferred to be with the people in these days when there was no opportunity to give concerts due to the spread of the coronavirus.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish