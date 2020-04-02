Apr 2, 2020, 2:47 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 124 more in Iran

Tehran, April 2, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 16,711 people out of a total of 50,468 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,160 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,875 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 124 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,956 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 69 million people participated in the screening plan.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

