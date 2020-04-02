Rouhani hails CBI report on currency situation

Addressing the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Rouhani said we will not have any problem with supplying currency by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

He said fighting coronavirus is a global issue and is not just related to Iran.

Rouhani referred to his phone conversation with the Iranian Health Ministry, saying most of the requirements are being supplied domestically.

He noted that other products like face-masks and disinfectants are produced domestically.

Earlier, Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati said that part of Iran's frozen assets may be released soon enabling Iran to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of Iran's assets which had been frozen in some countries due to the US pressure will be possibly released thanks to the efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the CBI, Hemmati told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session held in Tehran this morning.

The CBI governor hoped that the released assets would be used for providing basic goods, medicine, medical equipment, and fundamental needs [as the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 3,000 people in Iran).

