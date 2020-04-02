Official: Iran screens many Afghan, Pakistani pilgrims at borders

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Ardakani said the suspected cases were hospitalized at the quarantines.

He added that the foreign nationals were also screened when they entered Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ardakani noted that the Iranian Health Ministry has been in touch with Afghan and Pakistani ministries to prevent problems.

Ardakani went on to say that the Iranian Health Ministry has taken advantage of other countries’ experiences, adding that articles and research with regard to fighting coronavirus have been gathered for faculty members of medical sciences universities.

The Iranian official went on to say that coronavirus is a matter of humanity and human rights and called for removing sanctions rapidly.

Elaborating on the implementation of the social distancing plan, Ardakani said the plan has so far been implemented in many European countries, China, Japan and Singapore.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official commented on the request of Iranian students in other countries to return home, saying Iran is ready for returning Iranian nationals.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 15,473 people out of a total of 47,593 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,036 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

