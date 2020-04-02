Russia calls for maintaining consultations with Iran on Iraq

During a phone conversation with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Bogdanov described the situation in Iraq as complicated and stressed the importance of reviewing regional developments.

Both sides also discussed the situation in Yemen and the US’ cruel and illegal sanctions against some countries in the world.

Meanwhile, Jalali referred to US’ recent moves in Iraq and such measures as violating independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Baghdad.

These acts can result in maintaining instability in Iraq and the region, he added.

Iranian diplomat praised the Russian Federation’s position against US’ cruel and inhumane sanctions against Iran.

It is time for the entire world to take serious action against the US unilateral measures, he noted.

