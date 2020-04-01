Iran, China cooperating to fight coronavirus

Speaking on the sidelines of the video-mapping of Azadi Tower, western Tehran, Abbas Mousavi said that the World Health Organization and other creditable international bodies have helped Iran in the fight against the virus, whom "we are thankful".

Mousavi said, “We thank those countries that helped us as much as they could and hope the virus will be eradicated as soon as possible and that we will be able to help other countries.”

Saying that eradicating the virus needs global solidarity, he added that working in isolation is of no use.

Crises, like terrorism and coronavirus outbreak, can be defeated through global solidarity because they know no borders, nationality and religions. 200 countries have been engaged so far, Mousavi said.

Some countries tried to use special adjectives for the virus but when they got infected, they realized they had made a mistake, he added.

Mousavi said that according to the reports of Iranian embassies from around the globe, Iran has fought the virus at a good level. The accomplishment will soon be heard in the news.

He added that Iran has had good cooperation with neighboring countries, which will help the eradication of the virus.

Video-mapping of the Azadi Tower will take place to express solidarity with all the countries that are fighting the virus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 15,473 people out of a total of 47,593 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,036 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

