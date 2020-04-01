Iran FM spox advises aggressors to pay attention to Yemenis’ resistance

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to baseless allegations made by spokesman of military coalition in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia with hallucination of victory has waged military aggression on Yemen, he said, adding that now after five years it has been involved with this miscalculation.

This is while, destruction and massacre of Yemenis were the only achievements of these aggressive measures, Mousavi noted.

He rejected the baseless claims made by spokesman of military coalition in Yemen with regard to Iranian experts’ presence in Yemen and his false accusations against Iran, and advised them playing with words, promoting blame game and accusing others will not compensate for political and military failures.

Referring to the UN Chief’s offer for establishing truce to fight coronavirus and its verification by National Salvation Government, Mousavi urged aggressors to be committed to Stockholm agreement and to stop their crimes and the war in Yemen.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

