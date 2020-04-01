Health Minister: Smart social distancing to be implemented

Elaborating on screening and social distancing plans to fight coronavirus, Namaki said the smart plan will be implemented to open markets, scientific, cultural and religious centers.

He said that 67 million people have so far been screened, adding that it shows people’s trust to health system as the most reliable system to present services.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 15,473 people out of a total of 47,593 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,036 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,987 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 138 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish