Defeating coronavirus requires int'l solidarity: Official

Beijing, March 31, IRNA – Iran's Consul General in Guangzhou, southeastern China, on Tuesday stressed the need for the two countries' cooperation in fighting coronavirus, saying that defeating the highly contagious virus requires global community's collaboration.

Addressing a ceremony unveiling pre-fabricated hospital rooms donated by the Chinese companies to help Iran's fight against coronavirus outbreak, Khalil Shirgholami referred to messages of friendship by the Iranian people and government during the viral outbreak, saying that Chinese people and government also did all in power in response instead.

Haling Iran-China longstanding friendship, he said, "Chin has been our best friend companion in fighting coronavirus."     

Some 25 million tons of medical items has so far sent in eight aid packages from Guangzhou.

