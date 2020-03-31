IOC Chief informs Iran of new Olympic date

In his letter, Bach said after a phone conversation with Head of the organizing committee for the 2020 Summer Olympics Yoshirō Mori the event is scheduled to be held on July 23-August 8, 2021.

The decision has been made after various requests after the Thursday conference in which the IOC was urged to decide on the new date of the event soon, he said.

I hope you are not upset that we had to make such a decision without consulting you directly.

He also praised all international federations, committees and continental Olympic councils for their support.

Earlier, Iranian National Olympic Committee in an official letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) called for postponing 2020 Olympic Games over the outbreak of coronavirus.

Given the recent events and the spread of the coronavirus in the world, as well as the cancellation of a number of major continental and global competitions, including qualification games, rumors have been promoted over suspending 2020 Olympic Games, Head of National Olympic Committee of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach had already elaborated the Iranian squad condition and called for delaying 2020 Tokyo Games.

