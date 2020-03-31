Official: Figures of coronavirus show fall from peak in some provinces, mild growth in other areas

Speaking in the Tuesday press conference, Janbabaei said the first COVID-19 case was reported to Iranian Health Ministry on February 18.

We had a few number of coronavirus test kits by which, we diagnosed the disease, he said.

He noted that coronavirus pandemic has now stabilized with regard to the figures available by screening the infection.

In contrast to European states which have taken selective approach to hospitalize people, no patient is deprived of this right in Iran.

European countries -- Italy, Spain, UK and also the US which have been affected after Iran denied it, but, Iran has stabilized coronavirus after three weeks, he noted.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 14,656 people out of a total of 44,606 infected by the coronavirus have survived.

Unfortunately, 2,898 have succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 3,111 new affected cases have been detected by screening since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 141 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

