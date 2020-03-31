FM spox derides Trump for America First slogan, saying it led to plight of Americans

Mousavi made the remarks on Tuesday in reaction to US’ Secretary of States Mike Pompeo and spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus interventionist and hatred mongering remarks against Iran with regard to fighting coronavirus.

He described such demagogic claims as indicating hatred mongering nature of the US regime.

Due to putting Iranians’ health at risk through economic and medical terrorism, committing crimes against humanity and its weak performance in fighting coronavirus inside the United States, the American government has no place to comment on measures taken by Iran in fighting COVID19, he said.

While US has the largest number of coronavirus patients and Americans are in critical situation, the US diplomats comments on Iran’s measures in fighting coronavirus are false and misinformation campaign of the anti-Iran lobbies.

Over the last few years, the US Administration has acknowledged spending at least $9 trillion to interfere in the internal affairs of the Middle East countries and to create insecurity and instability.

From spending for promoting terrorist groups like ISIS to the shameful ‘Deal of the Century’ which was born dead, $2 trillion has been spent during Trump’s term.

Such unwise remarks cannot hide Trump Administration’s failures in fighting coronavirus which ruined national economy, stocks market got bankrupt, so that pressure on Trump in run-up to the US presidential elections gained momentum.

Despite US’ illegal, unilateral, and cruel sanctions, all pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran are working in concert to fight coronavirus, Mousavi added.

