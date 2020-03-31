Mar 31, 2020, 2:34 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83734397
0 Persons

Tags

Official: 14,656 COVID19-infected patients recovered in Iran

Official: 14,656 COVID19-infected patients recovered in Iran

Tehran, March 31, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 14,656 people out of a total of 44,606 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,898 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 3,111 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 141 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,703 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 4 =