Rabiei: Gov’t expects national solidarity to deal with US sanctions & coronavirus

Writing on his personal Instagram page, Rabiei said, “this year we are celebrating the Islamic Republic Day while we more than ever need to revive a togetherness atmosphere which dominated those days.”

Islamic Republic Day marks a 1979 anniversary of the establishment of an Islamic Republic in Iran when a referendum was held with 98.2% 'Yes' of the Iranian voters to the Islamic Republic.

The referendum followed an Islamic Revolution which had toppled Pahlavi dynasty a few months earlier.

Rabiei said that today Iran needs a togetherness like the one on that day when people from different ethnicities and different religions with different political inclinations having different lifestyles came together.

Without confidence and togetherness, it would be impossible to pass thorough the crises, the spokesman said.

He said that today the country faces two bothering phenomena which are the sanctions and the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The fight against the sanctions needs a collective action to push them back and the campaign against the coronavirus disease requires collective rationality and endeavors, exercising tolerance and creating changes in lifestyle, Rabiei said.

