Iran's ambassador appreciates Turkey for coronavirus aid

He contended that COVID-19 has turned into a global crisis.

Referring to the US' inhumane sanctions against Iran, Farazmand said that under the conditions Iranian people are engaged in battling the merciless virus, Trump administration has put the Iranian people under the most cruel economic terrorism and rushed along with coronavirus to fight with Iran, as it is still continuing its policy of maximum pressure and prevents other countries and peoples from sending aid to Iran.

"US even does not allow Europe to cooperate with Iran in meeting its humanitarian needs," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Army shipped some 10 tons of medical and sanitation packages donated by Turkey.

The package includes masks, medicine, isolation gown, gloves, protective goggles, medical thermometers, and hands and surface disinfectants.

