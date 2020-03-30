Iranian artists unite for invigorating public in anti-coronavirus campaign

To do their share to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the artists have come together to make the works of art to entertain Iranians to stay at home.

Iran's well-known Oud player Majid Nazempour stated that artists have a big role to play in persuading Iranians to fight against the deadly virus as the joy caused by artworks can boost the body's immunity.

"I am accountable to the public at the current situation," the artist said, adding that "although I am unable to help the medical personnel in the battle against the virus, I can have a positive impact on the treatment process by creating artworks."

Apart from teaching art, the artists have also published numerous works of art on social networking sites; the performances of the theater troupes are being filmed at Tehran Theater Complex and are being published on the sites.

Also, a number of musicians in Neka County of Mazandaran Province in Iran have created artworks to energize Iranians as music has always had a colossal role to play in empowering the spirit of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s Milad Tower has organized concerts in front of the empty chairs in order to entertain people through recorded programs.

Calligraphers and painters along with cartoonists have also made contributions to help cut the chain of the disease in the country.

