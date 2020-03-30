Iranian athletes in Croatia join stay-at-home campaign

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, people should stay at home to break the infection chain.

Accordingly, many famous athletes called on people to join the stay-at-home campaign.

Iran has three athletes in Croatia one of whom Yusef Karami, Asian taekwondo champion has received the bronze medal of the Olympic games.

The next two other Iranian athletes are football players Sadeq Moharami (Lokomotiva Zagreb) and Mahdi Mahdi Khani (Varaždin Club).

The Iranian football players also released pictures of their house and urged Iranians to stay at home to uproot the virus.

Meanwhile, Earlier, a number of theater troupes have entertained Iranians to stay at home during the period of time that they are fighting against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

