Mar 30, 2020
Tehran Mayor sympathizes with Italians over COVID-19 tolls

Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi through online chat sympathized with his Italian counterpart in Rome whose country had the most number of coronavirus victims.

Hanachi discussed exchanging experiences between Tehran and Rome with regard to fighting coronavirus, head of Tehran Municipality for international affairs Gholam Hossein Mohammadi wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that fighting COVID-19 is an international confrontation for which all countries should be active.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message referred to the crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic in the world, saying European countries are facing many problems in fighting COVID-19.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Department Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 13,911 people out of a total of 41,495 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived the virus.

The official went on to say that 2,757 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

