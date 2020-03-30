Tehran Mayor sympathizes with Italians over COVID-19 tolls

Hanachi discussed exchanging experiences between Tehran and Rome with regard to fighting coronavirus, head of Tehran Municipality for international affairs Gholam Hossein Mohammadi wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that fighting COVID-19 is an international confrontation for which all countries should be active.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message referred to the crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic in the world, saying European countries are facing many problems in fighting COVID-19.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Department Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 13,911 people out of a total of 41,495 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived the virus.

The official went on to say that 2,757 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish