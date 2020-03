"I am accountable to the public at the current situation," the artist said, adding that although "I am unable to help the medical personnel in the battle against the virus, I can have a positive impact on the treatment process by creating artworks.

Earlier, a number of theater troupes have entertained Iranians to stay at home during the period of time that they are in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

