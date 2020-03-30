Iran imports 40 tons medical items from China every day

Jafarzadeh said in line with supplying people’s needs for fighting coronavirus and on the Iranian Health Ministry's order about 10 flights with a capacity of about 40 tons are imported every day.

All flights are made by observing the health ministry’s protocols and instructions from Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

He went on to say that the donations of Iranian nationals in Turkey have been transferred to Iran through Meraj Airlines.

Jafarzadeh stressed that the consignment includes masks, isolation gowns, gloves, and medicine.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Department Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 13,911 people out of a total of 41,495 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived the deadly virus.

The official went on to say that 2,757 people have succumbed to the fatal coronavirus.

