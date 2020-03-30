Mar 30, 2020, 6:46 PM
ICT Minister: Iran’s Gov’t fighting COVID-19, sanctions in two fronts

Tehran, March 30, IRNA - Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said that although the Iranian government is fighting coronavirus and cruel sanctions, we don’t have any problem in supplying people’s needs.

Referring to some problems with regard to face-masks and disinfectants at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Jahromi said all shortages have been removed by people's empathy.

He noted that ICT ministry has put on the agenda promoting home internet to VDSL.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, including shutting down schools and universities, as well as cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. Iran is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Department Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 13,911 people out of a total of 41,495 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived the virus.

The official went on to say that 2,757 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour pointed out that 3,511 infected are in critical condition.

