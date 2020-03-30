Mar 30, 2020, 6:13 PM
Theater troupes energize Iranians in anti-coronavirus campaign

Tehran, March 30, IRNA – A number of theater troupes have entertained Iranians to stay at home during the period of time that they are in the fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The performances of the troupes are being filmed at Tehran Theater Complex and are being published on the social networking sites.

Earlier, some celebrated musicians in the country have started creating songs to invigorate Iranians to this end.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

