Theater troupes energize Iranians in anti-coronavirus campaign

The performances of the troupes are being filmed at Tehran Theater Complex and are being published on the social networking sites.

Earlier, some celebrated musicians in the country have started creating songs to invigorate Iranians to this end.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish