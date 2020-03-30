Mass production of home-made corona test kits in Iran

During the unveiling ceremony, Brigadier-General Mohammad Azizi Delshad said that what is important about these kits is that they prepare the Iranian armed forces to deal with the same biological threats.

He said the kit can detect the disease very well with high accuracy within three hours.

The research model of this kit has been produced before the first COVID-19 cases were identified in Iran on Feb. 19, the official said.

He added that the kit is no less advanced than the ones made in foreign countries but has some more advantages than them.

