Official: 13,911 Iranians survived COVID-19

Tehran, March 30, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Department Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 13,911 people out of a total of 41,495 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived the virus.

The official went on to say that 2,757 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour pointed out that 3,511 infected are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

